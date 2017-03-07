Guide To Las Vegas’s 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade And Events

By Debbie Hall Las Vegas is the place for a party and St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated by everyone whether a local or tourist. One of the big traditions is the annual parade and the theme this year is 51 Shades of Green. There will be a festival held the weekend of the parade as well as on the Las Vegas Strip on March 17. Enjoy the parade, grab some authentic Irish fare, attend the festival and even donate to a good cause this St. Patrick’s Day.

51st Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters Of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Henderson Events Plaza

200 Water St.

(702) 267-2171

Date: Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m. The 51st annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day Parade will be held in Henderson on March 11 as part of the weekend festival. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Water Street from Minor Avenue to Basic Road. Come early to find parking 51st annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day Festival

The festival weekend, March 10 to 12, features a carnival, car show, food, beverage and live entertainment. Bands scheduled to play include The Angry Brians and Cockswain. Carrolier Academy of Irish Dance and Sciol Rince Ni Riada Irish Dance will also perform. There will be an Irish whiskey tasting contest, carnival rides and games. Admission to the festival is free but purchased tickets are required for carnival rides and games.

Emerald Island Casino

120 Market St.

Henderson, NV 89015

(702) 567-9160

Emerald Island Casino is located one block from the parade and festival site and has been a big part of celebrating St. Patrick's Day for over a decade. Green beer, Irish coffee and cake will be served in the casino and Irish favorites such as corned beef and cabbage will be served in the restaurant. Hats, shamrock leis and other green items will be handed out so that one is wearing green and won't get pinched.

St. Baldrick’s Day Celebration

New York-New York Hotel & Casino

3790 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 740-6969

Date: Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. New York-New York Hotel & Casino will hold its eighth annual St. Baldrick's Day head-shaving event from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 11. The celebration will take place on the hotel's iconic Brooklyn Bridge and will feature live music, celebrity guest head-shavers, food and drink. St. Baldrick's Foundation supports childhood cancer research and the New York-New York team has a goal of raising $150,000 this year. Participants interested in shaving their heads for the cause can register online at St.Baldricks.org or on-site the day of the event. Group registration is also available for teams and organizations. The event is complimentary and open to the public.