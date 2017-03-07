Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Casino Industry To Congress: Uphold Gambling Disorders

March 7, 2017 12:58 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The casino industry is asking Congress to uphold gambling disorders as a serious public health matter in any changes it makes to President Obama’s signature health care law.

Industry representatives sent a letter Tuesday to congressional leaders and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

The letter says gambling disorders are recognized under the Affordable Care Act’s essential health benefits. The industry says the recognition is needed to enable adequate research funding and ensure resources are available to people with gambling disorders.

The health care legislation newly revealed by House Republicans would loosen rules that the current law imposed for health plans directly purchased by individuals, while also scaling back insurance subsidies.

The American Gaming Association, the U.S. casino industry’s main lobbying group, is among the organizations that signed the letter.

 

