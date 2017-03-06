Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Golden Knights Sign First Player

March 6, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: Hockey, Las Vegas news, NHL, Reid Duke, Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Vegas Golden Kings officially have their first player under contract.

The expansion team announced the signing of free agent forward Reid Duke Monday, representing the first player transaction in the organization’s nascent history.

Duke, 21, signed a three-year entry level contract with the Knights and is expected to be with the club when the team opens their inaugural development camp this summer.

The 6’O”, 190-pound Calgary native played for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League this season, leading the squad with 35 goals and 67 points. Duke played five WHL seasons with Brandon and the Lethbridge Hurricanes. He was originally drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL draft.

The move comes just five days after the team paid its final expansion fee and completed their introductory process, freeing the team to being making roster transactions and trades.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia