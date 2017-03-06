Vegas Golden Knights Sign First Player

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Vegas Golden Kings officially have their first player under contract.
The expansion team announced the signing of free agent forward Reid Duke Monday, representing the first player transaction in the organization’s nascent history.
Duke, 21, signed a three-year entry level contract with the Knights and is expected to be with the club when the team opens their inaugural development camp this summer.
The 6’O”, 190-pound Calgary native played for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League this season, leading the squad with 35 goals and 67 points. Duke played five WHL seasons with Brandon and the Lethbridge Hurricanes. He was originally drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL draft.
The move comes just five days after the team paid its final expansion fee and completed their introductory process, freeing the team to being making roster transactions and trades.