Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Democratic Party Picks McCurdy as New Chairperson

March 6, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: Barbara Cegavske, Nevada Democratic Party, Nevada news, William McCurdy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Democratic Party has chosen a sitting state legislator as its new chairperson.

Assemblyman William McCurdy, D-Las Vegas, was picked Saturday at the Central Committee meeting.

Officials say the 28-year-old McCurdy is the youngest chairperson in the party’s modern history.

Nevada law bars legislators, the governor and lieutenant governor from fundraising during and in the weeks immediately before and after legislative sessions.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske says if the Democratic Party chose a legislator as chair, the law would not prohibit the party from fundraising.

It bans McCurdy and all other sitting lawmakers, the governor and lieutenant governor from personally soliciting funds for a political party during the blackout period, but not the party itself.

Other party officials could continue to seek donations and hold fundraising events.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

InsideGov | Graphiq
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia