Man Shot, Killed Outside West Las Vegas Apartment

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators were working to piece together what led to the fatal shooting of a man outside a west Las Vegas apartment late Saturday, according to authorities.
Officers were called out to the scene on the 800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to University Medical Center, where he died a short time later. The victim’s identity was not immediately released pending family notification.
Witnesses reported the victim was outside an apartment just before the shooting. A dark-colored SUV with large rims was seen speeding away immediately after the gunfire.
Anyone with information about the killing was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.