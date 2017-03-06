Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Shot, Killed Outside West Las Vegas Apartment

March 6, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, LVMPD, West Lake Mead Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators were working to piece together what led to the fatal shooting of a man outside a west Las Vegas apartment late Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers were called out to the scene on the 800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to University Medical Center, where he died a short time later. The victim’s identity was not immediately released pending family notification.

Witnesses reported the victim was outside an apartment just before the shooting. A dark-colored SUV with large rims was seen speeding away immediately after the gunfire.

Anyone with information about the killing was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.

