Early Voting For Las Vegas Primary Begins March 18

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – While Nevada doesn’t normally see a huge turnout, primary election remain extremely important.
Early voting for the Las Vegas Municipal Primary Election begins Saturday, March 18, and ends Friday, March 31. If you’re a registered voter, you can vote at any of the convenient early voting sites or on Election Day at any Las Vegas Vote Center. The last day to register in person at the City Clerk’s Office, 495 S. Main Street, to vote in this election is March 14.
Beginning with the 2017 municipal elections, vote centers replace traditional Election Day polling locations throughout Las Vegas and will allow voters to cast their ballots an any vote center location regardless of their residential address. The vote center model gives voters more flexibility to vote, as they are not constrained to a specific polling locaton and can vote near their home, near work or at their most easily accessible center.
During early voting and on Election Day, people living in Wards 2, 4 and 6 can vote for a City Council candidate who would represent their areas. All city of Las Vegas registered voters will have the opportunity to vote for a Municipal Court judge for departments 3 and 5.