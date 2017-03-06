Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Average Nevada Gas Price Jumps More Than 3 Cents

March 6, 2017 10:23 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gasoline prices are on the rise in Nevada.

GasBuddy.com reports the average retail price of a gallon of gas in the state has risen more than 3 cents in the past week, to an average of $2.60. That’s according to a survey of more than 1,100 gas outlets in Nevada.

Gas price in Nevada Sunday were over 57 cents a gallon higher than a year ago and more than 12 cents higher than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com senior petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan says gas prices are starting to pick up steam as most states saw their average increase over last week. He says maintenance at refineries and the transition to cleaner gasoline are influencing prices.

The national average increased over 2 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.31.

