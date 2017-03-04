Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Sandoval Requests Extension of Disaster Declaration

March 4, 2017 5:51 PM
Filed Under: Brian Sandoval, disaster declaration, Donald Trump, Nevada news

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval says he’s asking President Donald Trump to extend a disaster declaration to ensure that costs related to flood-related damage in Washoe County are included in the financial request.

Sandoval announced his request after he met Friday with Lemmon Valley residents who live in areas affected by the February flooding.

The governor said in a statement that his “heart is broken” for residents still dealing with significant flooding in their neighborhoods where some homes remain uninhabitable.

