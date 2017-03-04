Police: Air Bag Deployment May Have Injured Woman

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a woman was hospitalized with a punctured trachea following a two-car collision and that her injury may have been caused by one vehicle’s deployed air bag.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers says the woman suffered the neck injury when two sedans collided Friday night on Patterson Avenue near South Lamb Boulevard in east Las Vegas.
Media outlets reported that the woman’s condition was not available, and police did not immediately respond Saturday to a request for additional information.