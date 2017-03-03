First Ever Collegiate Rowing Regatta This Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – When most people think about Las Vegas they think of the bright lights, the multi-million dollar casinos, gambling, shows, the Strip or even the desert climate. Few people think about competitive rowing.
The first collegiate rowing competition in Nevada is Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5 at Lake Las Vegas. The Lake Las Vegas Collegiate Invitational is free to attend and will feature top and up-and-coming West Coast rowing programs in dual sprint 2,000 meter races in varsity, junior varsity and novice eight-person and four-person categories.
“We are so excited to bring rowing and the Lake Las Vegas Collegiate Invitational to the state and Southern Nevada,” said Jim Andersen, regatta organizer and coach of the Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club. He’s also the coach for the Nevada State College teams, who will also be competing in this weekend’s events.
“This event presents a wonderful opportunity for the public to view and learn about this fast-growing sport at a great venue, and for our men’s and women’s teams to compete with high calilbur teams, especially at this state of the program’s development,” said Andersen.
In addition to Nevada State College, there will be teams from Oregon State, University of California, Santa Barbara, San Diego State University, and two of the top-ranked NCAA women’s teams from the University of Washington and University of Southern California.
Races will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Then from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday.