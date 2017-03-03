Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

First Ever Collegiate Rowing Regatta This Weekend

March 3, 2017 12:36 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: Lake Las Vegas, Lake Las Vegas Collegiate Invitational, Las Vegas, NCAA, Nevada, Nevada State College, racing, rowing, Sports

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – When most people think about Las Vegas they think of the bright lights, the multi-million dollar casinos, gambling, shows, the Strip or even the desert climate. Few people think about competitive rowing.

The first collegiate rowing competition in Nevada is Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5 at Lake Las Vegas. The Lake Las Vegas Collegiate Invitational is free to attend and will feature top and up-and-coming West Coast rowing programs in dual sprint 2,000 meter races in varsity, junior varsity and novice eight-person and four-person categories.

“We are so excited to bring rowing and the Lake Las Vegas Collegiate Invitational to the state and Southern Nevada,” said Jim Andersen, regatta organizer and coach of the Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club. He’s also the coach for the Nevada State College teams, who will also be competing in this weekend’s events.

“This event presents a wonderful opportunity for the public to view and learn about this fast-growing sport at a great venue, and for our men’s and women’s teams to compete with high calilbur teams, especially at this state of the program’s development,” said Andersen.

In addition to Nevada State College, there will be teams from Oregon State, University of California, Santa Barbara, San Diego State University, and two of the top-ranked NCAA women’s teams from the University of Washington and University of Southern California.

Races will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Then from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday.

 

More from Fred Halstied
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia