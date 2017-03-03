Downtown Apartment Fire Leaves Six Homeless

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation after Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighters were called out to an apartment fire Friday, according to officials.
The blaze broke out at 2001 Stewart Avenue around just before 11:45 a.m. Friday, Las Vegas Fire spokesman Tim Szymanski said.
Fire dispatchers received a number of 911 calls about the fire. When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were shooting from a second floor apartment of the two story wood frame building. Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about five minutes.
The fire was confined to one apartment and damage was estimated at $30,000.
Three adults and three children are displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting those impacted.
Firefighters from Clark County Fire Department also assisted in putting down the fire.