Utilities Partner With Switch To Boost Internet Speed

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Nevada is a large state, and if you live in a remote part of the state, there is a push to boost your internet speeds.
Rural Nevada utilities are partnering with data center company Switch to help improve internet speeds in remote areas of the state.
Switch is teaming up with Pahrump-based Valley Communications Association, a subsidiary of electric cooperative Valley Electric Association Inc., and Fallon-based Churchill County Communications to provide high-speed broadband internet.
The collaboration will enable the utilities to expand an already existing communications foundation that links Reno and Las Vegas. The communications line passes through more than 450 miles of rural western Nevada and can be expanded to provide high-speed communication to areas such as Amargosa Valley, Beatty, Yerington and Hawthorne.
The rural utilities will develop and offer broadband services to businesses and residents along the corridor.
