Speedway Officials Have Plan To Ease Congestion

March 2, 2017 1:21 PM By Fred Halstied
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you’re a race car fan next weekend is what you’ve been waiting for.

More than 100-thousand racing fans will be in Las Vegas for the upcoming NASCAR Weekend, and that means heavy traffic. Local transportation officials have come up with a plan to keep cars moving around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It includes multiple entrances and exits at the track, along with help from staff and law enforcement like Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol.

Fans are being urged to carpool or use mass transportation to get to and from the racetrack. They should also arrive early and leave late.

NASCAR Weekend kicks off Thursday, March 9, with the return of the Hauler Parade down the Vegas Strip. The Boyd Gaming 300 race is March 11, with Kobalt 400 following a day later.

