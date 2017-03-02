Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Lawyer: Nevada Rancher Will Appeal Federal Court Judgment

March 2, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: federal court, Nevada news, Wayne Hage

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A lawyer says a Nevada rancher plans to appeal a federal judge’s order that he pay $587,000 and remove any livestock he has on federal lands by the end of the month.

Attorney Mark Pollot represents Wayne N. Hage, the son of cattleman and longtime Sagebrush Rebellion figure Wayne Hage.

Pollot says he’s working on an appeal of the order Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro issued Monday.

It also calls for the son to show by mid-April that he has complied.

Wayne N. Hage tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal he doesn’t have livestock on the range in question. He declined to say if he could pay the judgment fees and penalties.

His father led a decades-long fight with the U.S. government over grazing and property rights. He died in 2006.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia