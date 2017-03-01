Suspect Arrested in 2016 Construction Site Security Guard Killing

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Almost a year after the crime, Las Vegas homicide detectives arrested a suspect in the murder of a security guard shot to death at a Las Vegas apartment complex construction site last April, according to authorities.
Raymond Padilla was booked on murder and other charges Monday in connection with the death of 48-year-old Mark Steven Santee at the construction site on the 5100 block of South Tarkanian Way on April 27, 2016, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Santee, a 48-year-old father of three, was found dead from several gunshot wounds to the head by patrol officers after his security company called police to report they couldn’t find their on-duty security guard.
Investigators determined Santee got involved in a fight with either one person or a group at the under construction building just before the shots were fired.
Padilla, 43, was originally arrested last September on charges from an unrelated investigation. Padilla was re-booked on charges including murder, robbery, burglary and conspiracy.
Authorities said they were continuing to locate and interview of persons of interest in the case.
One Comment