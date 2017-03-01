Nevada Senate OKs Statement That Men, Women Equal Under Law

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are advancing a 45-year-old proposal seeking to amend the U.S. Constitution to plainly state that men and women are equal under the law.
State senators supporting the Equal Rights Amendment say it’s a profound gesture for women, who continue to experience discrimination at work and home.
Nevada was one of 15 states that did not ratify the amendment by a 1982 deadline, dooming the initial proposal.
Senators say reconsideration is largely symbolic.
One Republican, one independent and all 11 Democratic senators supported the amendment Wednesday in a 13-8 vote. Senate Joint Resolution 2 moves to the Assembly.
Opponents say they’re concerned the statement could lead to ramifications that today seem far-fetched, including a reversal of a Supreme Court decision banning public funding for abortions.
