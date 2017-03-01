Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Democrats Want Ethics Probe of Laxalt Meeting

March 1, 2017 2:08 PM
Filed Under: Adam Laxalt, Nevada legislature, Nevada news, Roberta Lange

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Democratic party wants state ethics officials to investigate whether state Attorney General Adam Laxalt violated conflict-of-interest rules in a meeting with a chief gambling regulator last April.

Laxalt on Wednesday derided the request as the product of “false and baseless complaints” and the start of a “two-year smear campaign” aimed at derailing his possible Republican bid for governor.

State Democratic Party Chairwoman Roberta Lange says she asked the Nevada Commission on Ethics to investigate the truth of published reports about a meeting between Laxalt and Gaming Control Board Chairman AG Burnett.

She says she’s also asking the FBI to release any audio recordings or other records it has.

Lange says she believes Laxalt tried to pressure Burnett to intercede in a lawsuit on behalf of casino mogul and Laxalt campaign donor Sheldon Adelson.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia