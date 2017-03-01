Man Tries to Rob Elderly Woman in Surveillance Video Footage

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police are searching for a man who violently assaulted and attempted to rob an elderly victim in a business parking lot in an attack caught on surveillance video.
The attack happened outside the business on the 4900 block of West Blue Diamond Road around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Video from the store shows the suspect following the victim from her car toward the store, but waiting outside for the victim to exit before launching his attack.
The man can be seen grabbing the woman’s purse and violently swinging her to the ground. A passerby chases the suspect to a waiting vehicle, which fled the scene. The victim was taken to St. Rose San Martin Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a young dark-skinned man, approximately 5’10” tall, weighing 150 pounds with a tapered afro-style haircut. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident was asked to call the LVMPD Enterprise Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-2869.