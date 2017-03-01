Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Henderson Police Target Speeders

March 1, 2017 12:21 PM By Fred Halstied
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You may want to slow down if you’re driving through Henderson over the next two weeks.

Starting Wednesday and running through March 14, the Henderson Police Department is starting a two-week traffic enforcement action which will be trying to put the brakes on speeders.

The officers will be able to target several different streets at a time using saturation patrols throughout Henderson to stop speeding cars. Officers will target area that are known for high speeds and the areas that have received the most citizen complaints.

Speeding was the cause of about 30 percent of all fatal accidents in the United States in 2016, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

