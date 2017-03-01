Fire: Residents Try to Chase Off Bees; Set Vegas Home Ablaze

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Residents of a central Las Vegas home trying to run off a nest of bees accidentally set their home on fire Wednesday, fire officials said.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews arrived at the home on Shifting Sands Drive just before noon Wednesday to find smoke rising from the attic area of the two-story home, Las Vegas Fire spokesman Tim Szymanski said.
It took firefighters about half an hour to put down the stubborn fire burning and smoldering under the home’s roof tiles.
Investigators found the home occupants were using fire to get rid of bees that had taken up refuge in an exhaust pipe running from the kitchen to the roof. It appears breaches in the pipe may have allowed heat from the exhaust pip to escape into the wall and ignite the blaze.
Szymanski said home residents suffering from bee problems should hire a professional bee removal service to handle the job rather than attempt to burn out the insects.
The home occupants were displaced and were being assisted by the American Red Cross. Damage from the fire was estimated at $120,000.