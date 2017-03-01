Four Homeless After Morning House Fire

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Two adults and two children are looking for a place to live after fire rips through a portion of their northwest valley home Wednesday morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.
A number of 9-1-1 calls came in around 8:45 a. m. Wednesday that flames were shooting from the rear of a house on Duckwater Avenue, near Jones and Tropical. When firefighters arrived, flames were seen coming from the back of the two story house. Firefighters from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said it appeared no one was home.
The fire was put out in less than five minutes, but it gutted the kitchen area and caused smoke damage throughout the rest of the home. Damage is estimated at $25,000.
The family will be receiving help from the American Red Cross and the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Foundation.