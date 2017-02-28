Welcome Sign Going Red For Red Cross 100th Anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you see red on Wednesday, don’t panic. Your eyes are okay. The famous “Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas” sign will be going red in honor of the 100th anniversary of the local chapter of the American Red Cross.
Clark County Commissioners and representatives from the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada will turn the sign red at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 1.
Officials will turn on red light bulbs installed on the world famous welcome sign during a brief ceremony in front of the sign located on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Russell Road. The light bulbs, which are usually yellow, surround the border of the sign.