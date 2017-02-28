Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Seeks Simpler Enforcement of Canadian Court Orders

February 28, 2017 3:50 PM
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A national legal organization is recommending Nevada make it easier to verify Canadian court orders to streamline the recognition of dangerous visitors.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Director Chuck Callaway told lawmakers at a Tuesday hearing he has come across no foreign domestic violence orders in his 27 years at the department.

Nonetheless Callaway supports the intention of Assembly Bill 146. It would simplify the process of domesticating Canadian protection orders and give officers immunity if they enforce invalid ones.

Lawmakers are also seeking a way to make up-to-date Canadian records accessible around the clock. That’s currently unavailable.

Lindsay Beaver of the Uniform Law Commission says the organization’s recommendation is being considered in California, North Dakota and Rhode Island. Delaware has enacted it.

About 1.5 million Canadians visit Nevada annually.

