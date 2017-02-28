Nevada Lawmaker Wants to Spell Out Libraries’ Gun Discretion

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A former library trustee who now holds office at the Nevada Legislature wants to clarify public library managers can decide to let certain people bring guns into their buildings.
Democratic Sen. Mo Denis of Las Vegas says libraries were left out of a 2015 law giving public schools, universities and childcare facilities the ability to provide written permission to carry weapons there.
The law gives the governing bodies of educational facilities control over who on campus can possess firearms, explosive devices, knives, clubs and paint guns.
Senate Bill 115 would spell out that library boards have that same discretion.