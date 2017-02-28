Man Dies After Argument Ends in Gunfire Near Northeast Valley Park

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – An argument between two drivers that led to a shooting became a homicide investigation Sunday following the death of the shooting victim, according to authorities.
Las Vegas Metro Police investigators are looking for suspects in the northeast valley shooting that happened on the 3400 block of Marquette Drive around 3:30 a.m. on February 16, a LVMPD statement reported.
Detectives determined the victim and a family member were driving near Stewart Place Park on Teakwood and Montello avenues when they got in a verbal argument with another driver. As the argument escalated, the suspect pulled a gun, shot the victim and fled the scene.
The victim was taken to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the neck. After several days in critical condition, that man died Sunday from his injuries. The victim’s name was not immediately released.
Homicide investigators said they had not identified any suspects in the killing.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.