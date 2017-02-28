Heidi Harris: To Tip or Not to Tip

Listeners had the lines buzzing Tuesday! Many local casino workers say they’ve seen a major decline in tips — up to 40% — due to many of the strip casinos charging for self and valet parking.
As a former cocktail waitress, Heidi explained why it’s appropriate and customary to tip 20% or more in Las Vegas. The crew also weighed in as to why “tip jobs” are not high-paying jobs and should not expect to receive tips.
Workers at the paid parking casinos have also seen the tip decline inside the casino for everyone from the doormen to the restaurant employees. Listen to the discussion below.