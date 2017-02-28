Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Casinos in Nevada Win Just Over $1B in January

February 28, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: gambling revenue, Nevada Gaming Control Board, Nevada news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada regulators say casinos in the state won just over $1 billion last month.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Tuesday reported the amount represents a 12 percent increase compared with a year earlier, when casinos reported a “gaming win” of $925 million.

The state benefited with $75.2 million in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in January. That’s down 8 percent from a year earlier.

The report says that for the first seven months of the current fiscal year, casino winnings are up 3.8 percent.

Downtown Las Vegas casinos saw a whopping 32 percent increase in casino gambling revenue in January compared with a year earlier.

North Lake Tahoe casinos lost almost 30 percent, and Elko County casinos posted a 12.7 percent loss during the same period.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia