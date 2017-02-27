Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

UNLV’s Strong Named Mountain West Pitcher Of The Week

February 27, 2017 1:39 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: Alan Strong, baseball, cal state fullerton, Luis Gonzalez, Mountain West Conference, new mexico, Sports, UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – UNLV right-hander Alan Strong has been named the Mountain West Conference pitcher of the week after leading the Rebels to a 6-1 victory over seventh-ranked Cal State Fullerton.

The junior college transfer from Santee, California struck out six and gave up four hits while holding the Titans scoreless over 5 1/3 innings. No runner advanced past second base while he was on the mound.

New Mexico outfielder Luis Gonzalez was named the player of the week with three runs scored, two doubles a home run, two RBI and a batting average of .727 over three games.

