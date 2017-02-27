UNLV’s Strong Named Mountain West Pitcher Of The Week

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – UNLV right-hander Alan Strong has been named the Mountain West Conference pitcher of the week after leading the Rebels to a 6-1 victory over seventh-ranked Cal State Fullerton.
The junior college transfer from Santee, California struck out six and gave up four hits while holding the Titans scoreless over 5 1/3 innings. No runner advanced past second base while he was on the mound.
New Mexico outfielder Luis Gonzalez was named the player of the week with three runs scored, two doubles a home run, two RBI and a batting average of .727 over three games.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.