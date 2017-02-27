One Dead, Driver Jailed for DUI in Vegas Red Light Crash

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Utah teen faces DUI charges after the car he was driving allegedly ran a red light and was hit by another vehicle in a violent collision at a Las Vegas intersection, killing a passenger and leaving five others injured late Sunday, according to investigators.
The crash happened at the intersection of Russell Road and Jones Boulevard just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators determined Cesar Mendoza, 19, was driving a Ford Mustang with three passengers inside traveling eastbound on Russell when the car ran the red light into the path of a Kia Sorrento going north on Jones. The Mustang spun into another vehicle before finally coming to rest on the sidewalk.
Two passengers in the Mustang were thrown from the car. All four occupants, all from St. George, Utah, were taken to University Medical Center, where one of the passengers, identified as a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead. The name of the victim was not immediately released pending family notification.
An 18-year-old woman suffered critical injuries, while another woman, 19, was treated for serious injuries.
Authorities found Mendoza showed signs of intoxication. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on at least one count of driving under the influence after being released from the hospital following treatment for minor injuries.
The driver of the Kia Sorrento as well as the driver of the third vehicle involved suffered moderate to minor injuries, but were not hospitalized.
The crash remains under investigation.