Man Arrested in Attack, Robbery of Woman, 80, in Henderson Casino

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – A Henderson man faces charges after investigators say he attacked and robbed an 80-year-old woman playing a slot machine at a Henderson casino last week, according to authorities.
Police arrested Darnell Webster in connection with the attack at the Sunset Station Casino around 5 p.m. Monday, a Henderson city statement reported.
The woman was playing a nickel slot machine when authorities say Webster hit the woman in the face, grabbed her purse and ran out of the casino.
The woman suffered injuries to her neck and face, but was not hospitalized.
After determined Webster, 54, used the victim’s credit cards following the robbery, investigators used surveillance video to identify the suspect as well as his vehicle. Webster also embezzled the vehicle from a Henderson Kia dealership, according to police. Officers arrested Webster at his home near Gibson Road and West Warm Springs Road Friday. Authorities also found evidence from the burglary inside Webster’s home.
“Through the diligent work of the Henderson Police Department and the cooperation of Station Casinos and other businesses, we were able to take a violent offender off the streets quickly,” Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers said.
Webster was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on burgary, robbery and attempted burglary charges.