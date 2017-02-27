Henderson Police Warn of NV Energy Call Scam

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Henderson police officials are warning residents to be alert to a new scam involving crooks posing as NV Energy employees attempting to collect bill payments from unsuspecting customers.
Investigators said both residential and business customers of NV Energy are receiving calls demanding payment of their outstanding account balances to prevent having their power turned off.
The callers display as NV Energy on caller ID, demand payment through the use of a Green Dot or MoneyPak prepaid card and even utilize a voice prompt automated callback system to mimic a legitimate NV Energy phone system, all contributing to the fake authenticity of this scam, a Henderson city statement reported.
Detectives are warning NV Energy customers that the utility does not call customers demanding immediate payment. Any delinquent customers will receive 10-day and 48-hour notices via mail before being disconnected.
Anyone receiving one of these fraudulent calls was asked to refuse payment and call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911.