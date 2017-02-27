Heidi Harris: Teacher Accountability — How Responsible Are They For Your Child’s Learning?

On the Heidi Harris Show Monday, Heidi discussed a proposed bill by Nevada Assemblyman Ozzie Fumo (D) to repeal current legislation that holds teachers in the state accountable for student performance.
Heidi also reflected on a previous caller’s story of a son who was in all-day kindergarten and who only learned how to count to 5 after three weeks.
The issue raised questions about a parent’s responsibility for knowing their child’s academic level as well as educating them at home, in addition to holding teachers accountable for their students’ progress.