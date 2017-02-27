Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Las Vegas

By Heather Landon There are many places in Las Vegas where you can enjoy an authentic Irish beverage and meal. Many of these locations offer pints of Guinness, bangers and mash and other Irish menu and beverage items. However, only a few offer mouth-watering corned beef and cabbage. If you are looking for a local Vegas restaurant where you can enjoy corned beef and cabbage, you will want to check out these popular locations.

McFadden’s Restaurant & Saloon

6593 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Suite 222

Las Vegas, NV 89119

(702) 834-4400

www.mcfaddenslasvegas.com 6593 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Suite 222Las Vegas, NV 89119(702) 834-4400 Located in Town Square, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is the perfect place to gather with friends this St. Patrick’s Day. Not only will you find an assortment of Irish-themed entrees, you will also find traditional meals perfect for those not wanting to add a little Irish in their life. While there you must have the corned beef and cabbage meal, served with boiled potatoes. Other must-try entrees include Irish steak and mushroom pie and Shepherd’s pie. End your dinner experience with the Killer Cookie Sundae. You will be glad you did.

Nine Fine Irishmen

3790 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 740-6463

www.newyorknewyork.com/NineFineIrishmen 3790 S. Las Vegas Blvd.Las Vegas, NV 89109(702) 740-6463 If you are looking for an authentic Irish experience you need to visit Nine Fine Irishmen. This restaurant is located right on the Las Vegas Strip at the New York-New York Hotel and Casino, which puts you in the center of all the action happening on St. Patrick’s Day. While there you can enjoy nine different draft beers, including Guinness, Boddington’s, Newcastle and Harp. Don’t forget to grab some corned beef and cabbage, which is served for both lunch and dinner.

McMullan’s Irish Pub

4650 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110

Las Vegas, NV 89103

(702) 247-7000

www.mcmullansirishpub.com 4650 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110Las Vegas, NV 89103(702) 247-7000 McMullan’s Irish Pub has plenty of place to gather with friends. When the weather is perfect, the patio outdoors offers a spacious area to sit, drink and be merry. This lively hangout is open 24/7 and offers live music on the weekends. The corned beef and cabbage entrée is the definition of perfection. The meat is slow cooked and served with potatoes, cabbage, carrots and celery. The homemade brown bread is the perfect addition to this already amazing entrée. Related: Best 24 Hour Diners in Las Vegas

Sean Patrick’s Pub and Grill

3290 W. Ann Road

North Las Vegas, NV 89032

(702) 395-0492

www.pteglv.com/sean-patricks 3290 W. Ann RoadNorth Las Vegas, NV 89032(702) 395-0492 You will find a little bit of Ireland right here in the heart of Las Vegas. Sean Patrick’s Pub and Grill offers guests an authentic Irish experience, including Guinness-braised beef sliders, shepherd’s pie and mouth-watering corned beef and cabbage. The corned beef and cabbage meal includes boiled potatoes and a side of Irish soda bread. Other Irish options include bangers & champ, steak & Guinness pie and Monaghan’s meatloaf. There are two other Sean Patrick’s locations found in the Las Vegas area.