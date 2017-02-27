Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Las Vegas

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

February 27, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Best of, eat, Eat See Play, Heather Landon, St. Patrick's Day
By Heather Landon

There are many places in Las Vegas where you can enjoy an authentic Irish beverage and meal. Many of these locations offer pints of Guinness, bangers and mash and other Irish menu and beverage items. However, only a few offer mouth-watering corned beef and cabbage. If you are looking for a local Vegas restaurant where you can enjoy corned beef and cabbage, you will want to check out these popular locations.

McFadden’s Restaurant & Saloon
6593 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Suite 222
Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 834-4400
www.mcfaddenslasvegas.com

Located in Town Square, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is the perfect place to gather with friends this St. Patrick’s Day. Not only will you find an assortment of Irish-themed entrees, you will also find traditional meals perfect for those not wanting to add a little Irish in their life. While there you must have the corned beef and cabbage meal, served with boiled potatoes. Other must-try entrees include Irish steak and mushroom pie and Shepherd’s pie. End your dinner experience with the Killer Cookie Sundae. You will be glad you did.

Nine Fine Irishmen
3790 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 740-6463
www.newyorknewyork.com/NineFineIrishmen

If you are looking for an authentic Irish experience you need to visit Nine Fine Irishmen. This restaurant is located right on the Las Vegas Strip at the New York-New York Hotel and Casino, which puts you in the center of all the action happening on St. Patrick’s Day. While there you can enjoy nine different draft beers, including Guinness, Boddington’s, Newcastle and Harp. Don’t forget to grab some corned beef and cabbage, which is served for both lunch and dinner.

McMullan’s Irish Pub
4650 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110
Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 247-7000
www.mcmullansirishpub.com

McMullan’s Irish Pub has plenty of place to gather with friends. When the weather is perfect, the patio outdoors offers a spacious area to sit, drink and be merry. This lively hangout is open 24/7 and offers live music on the weekends. The corned beef and cabbage entrée is the definition of perfection. The meat is slow cooked and served with potatoes, cabbage, carrots and celery. The homemade brown bread is the perfect addition to this already amazing entrée.

Sean Patrick’s Pub and Grill
3290 W. Ann Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
(702) 395-0492
www.pteglv.com/sean-patricks

You will find a little bit of Ireland right here in the heart of Las Vegas. Sean Patrick’s Pub and Grill offers guests an authentic Irish experience, including Guinness-braised beef sliders, shepherd’s pie and mouth-watering corned beef and cabbage. The corned beef and cabbage meal includes boiled potatoes and a side of Irish soda bread. Other Irish options include bangers & champ, steak & Guinness pie and Monaghan’s meatloaf. There are two other Sean Patrick’s locations found in the Las Vegas area.

Johnny Mac’s Sports Bar & Grill
842 S. Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015
(702) 564-2121
www.johnnymacswings.com

Johnny Mac’s Sports Bar & Grill is a popular hangout where locals gather in neighboring Henderson. This restaurant offers an amazing collection of pastas, pizza, burgers and wings to enjoy in a relaxed setting while watching your favorite sports teams on TV. Johnny Mac’s offers special menus throughout the week, featuring different entrees each day. On Tuesday night, you will find some of the best corned beef and cabbage in town on the menu. This entrée is served with a high pile of cabbage and red potatoes.

