Girl, 4, Struck by SUV in Las Vegas Parking Lot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A four-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in a parking lot.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the girl separated from her parents and was running through the parking lot at Sunset Park on East Sunset Road when the driver of a sports utility vehicle struck her.
The driver, a California woman, remained on scene and did not show signs of impairment.
The girl was transported to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating.