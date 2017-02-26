Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Girl, 4, Struck by SUV in Las Vegas Parking Lot

February 26, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: girl hit, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, Sunset Park, Sunset Road, SUV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A four-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in a parking lot.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the girl separated from her parents and was running through the parking lot at Sunset Park on East Sunset Road when the driver of a sports utility vehicle struck her.

The driver, a California woman, remained on scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The girl was transported to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating.

