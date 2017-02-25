Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Sandoval Mulls Barring Agencies From Arresting Immigrants

February 25, 2017 4:51 PM
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Brian Sandoval is considering whether Nevada needs a directive similar to Washington state’s barring state agencies from arresting certain immigrants.

Spokeswoman Mari St. Martin said Friday that the Republican governor’s office is reviewing what protections exist for people whose only crime is residing in the country illegally.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed an executive order Thursday saying state agencies with arrest powers cannot detain those people.

Across the country President Donald Trump’s efforts to crack down on the estimated 11 million immigrants in the country illegally have spread anxiety and led many people to brace for arrest.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus wrote a letter to Nevada’s governor Friday saying the state must act to ensure immigrants don’t live in fear.

She urged Sandoval to follow Washington’s lead.

  1. Gene Easley says:
    February 25, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    I got an idea: what about deporting Sandoval and all other treasonous politicians who worry more about illegal immigrants than the safety of American citizens.

