Vegas FBI Agent Arrested for Firing at Officer Takes Plea Deal

February 24, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: fbi, Grand Rapids, Las Vegas, Michigan, Ruben Hernandez

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An FBI agent who was arrested in western Michigan for shooting at a police officer outside a fitness club could avoid jail under a plea agreement.

Thirty-five-year-old Ruben Hernandez pleaded no contest Friday to felonious assault. A no-contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing. Under the plea deal, prosecutors will recommend that Hernandez avoid jail.

No one was injured in the December shooting outside the Planet Fitness in Grand Rapids, and Hernandez was quickly arrested. Police fired no shots. Authorities say the Las Vegas-based agent was in Michigan for an investigation.

Defense attorney Larry Willey says Hernandez doesn’t remember what happened and that alcohol may have been a factor. Sentencing is scheduled April 13.

