Get a Flu Shot at Saturday’s UNLV-UNR Game

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – UNLV basketball players will be taking shots Saturday, and you can take a shot as well…. a flu shot, that is. Fans of the Runnin’ Rebels can get a free flu shot as they check out the UNLV mens’ basketball team taking on the Nevada Wolfpack Saturday at the Thomas and Mack Center.
Immunize Nevada is teaming up with both schools to encourage Nevadans throughout the state to get their flu vaccines with shots available for all students, faculty, alumni and fans.
“The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, but many times young healthy people don’t get it because they think they’re invincible, ” said Immunize Nevada Executive Director Heidi Parker. “We though this friend competition would be a fun way to remind them that the flu does not discriminate. Everyone can get sick and infect those around them in the process,” Parker said.
If you go to Saturday’s game at the Thomas & Mack, get a flu shot and record your participation at the Influence Nevada website. The game tips at 3 p.m.
At the end of the flu season, the school with the most vaccines recorded wins the “Fremont Syringe” and bragging rights as the most flu-protected school.
“I get my flu shot every single year and we strongly encourage our players to do the same,” said UNLV woman’s basketball coach Kathy Olivier.
If you miss the game, Immunize Nevada has a convenient interactive widget on its website.