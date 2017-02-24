Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Long Hauling Forces Panel To Look At Vegas Route Rule

February 24, 2017 1:41 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: cabs, Las Vegas, Nevada Taxicab Authority, Passengers, ride, Stan Olsen, Taxi

LAS VEGAS (KXNT)  — With a new report showing taxi ridership dropping, Nevada state regulators are set to try again to curb Las Vegas-area cab drivers from taking longer-than-needed routes to run up high fares.

The Nevada Taxicab Authority is expected next month to update rules after an audit last year found taxi passengers paid some $47 million in fare and fee overcharges.

The practice is called long-hauling.

Authority chairman Stan Olsen said that it has gone on way too long.

Taxi drivers are required to take the shortest route, and let passengers approve of alternate courses.

Long-hauling violators can be fined up to $100 for a first offense and have their taxi licenses suspended or revoked for repeat offenses.

