Long Hauling Forces Panel To Look At Vegas Route Rule

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — With a new report showing taxi ridership dropping, Nevada state regulators are set to try again to curb Las Vegas-area cab drivers from taking longer-than-needed routes to run up high fares.
The Nevada Taxicab Authority is expected next month to update rules after an audit last year found taxi passengers paid some $47 million in fare and fee overcharges.
The practice is called long-hauling.
Authority chairman Stan Olsen said that it has gone on way too long.
Taxi drivers are required to take the shortest route, and let passengers approve of alternate courses.
Long-hauling violators can be fined up to $100 for a first offense and have their taxi licenses suspended or revoked for repeat offenses.