Nevada Company Fined $9.5M for Gulf of Mexico Incidents

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An oil services company has been ordered to pay $9.5 million in connection with incidents in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Justice Department on Thursday announced the fines against Wood Group PSN Inc., a Nevada corporation headquartered in Houston.
The company agreed to pay $7 million in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in Louisiana stemming from accusations that the company falsely reported for several years that personnel had performed safety inspections on offshore facilities in the Gulf of Mexico.
Wood Group was ordered to pay $1.8 million for its role in a 2012 oil platform explosion that killed three Filipino welders.
Authorities say the company also has to pay $700,000 in community service to projects in Gulf Coast communities.
