Costs Complicate Nevada Bill to Certify Equal-Pay Businesses

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — It’s been a rocky start at the Nevada Legislature for a Democratic proposal to identify government contractors who pay men and women the same rates for substantially similar work.
Assemblywoman Ellen Spiegel says she’s brainstorming various ways to incentivize companies to follow existing equal-pay laws after outcry that her proposal would be expensive, complicated and burdensome.
The Henderson Democrat says her current version of Assembly Bill 106 could require three new state employees to scrutinize businesses’ compensation data and certify those in compliance. She provided no alternatives at a Thursday hearing that would cost the state less time or money.
Another Democratic proposal introduced this session would give additional protections to people who claim their employers are paying them unfairly or want to discuss their compensation.