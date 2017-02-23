CCSD New Schools Set To Open By August

LAS VEGAS (KXNT)—They may have trouble finding teachers, in fact many school districts around the United States face a teacher shortage. But when it comes to new schools, that appears to be no problem for the nation’s 5th largest school district.

The newest school additions to the Clark County School District (CCSD) are scheduled to open for the 2017-18 school year.

The new schools opening in August 2017 are:

Shelley Berkley Elementary School, Maule Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive

Janis L. Jones Blackhurst Elementary School, Chartan Avenue and Pioneer Way

Lomie G. Heard Elementary School, Lamb Boulevard and Kell Lane

Dr. Beverly S. Mathis Elementary School, Arville Street and Mesa Verde Lane

Josh Stevens Elementary School, Dave Wood Circle and East Galleria Drive

Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School, Antelope Ridge Drive



“The Clark County School District’s 2015 Capital Improvement Program, made possible by Gov. Brian Sandoval and the 78th Legislature, is well under way,” said Blake Cumbers, associate superintendent of the Facilities Division. “Replacements of two of the district’s oldest schools, Lincoln and Rex Bell Elementary Schools are nearing completion, as are six new elementary schools that will relieve overcrowding in various elementary schools around the valley.”

A seventh new school, Don and Dee Snyder Elementary School on Ford Avenue and Riley Street, will open in January 2018. The new schools will add capacity for close to 6,000 more students.

“Superintendent Skorkowsky and the Board of School Trustees are committed to putting the resources that we have available to work as quickly as possible to meet the educational needs of the students in Clark County,” added Cumbers. “More new schools, additions to schools and school renovation projects are in various stages of design and construction.”

CCSD is also on track to complete five additional elementary schools in August 2018.