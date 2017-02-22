Protesters Picket Republican Congressmen at Nevada Luncheon

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — About 200 protesters clamored outside a casino Wednesday in Nevada’s capital where two Republican members of the state’s congressional delegation are scheduled to speak with business leaders.
Muffled jeers could be heard as Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Mark Amodei spoke about the congressional session at the Carson City Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon.
Protesters are confronting Republican members of Congress across the country this week as the lawmakers return home for a recess, probing lawmakers to see if they’ll veer from President Donald Trump’s more controversial actions and calling on lawmakers to increase their public availability.
“Heller has ignored constituents at a time of fear and uncertainty,” state Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, said to other protesters calling for more town hall meetings.
The Democratic Party is targeting Heller’s seat in the Senate and state party officials are encouraging pushback over his votes to confirm Trump’s Cabinet picks and “Heller has done nothing to stand up to him and his agenda,” Cancela told protesters at a parking lot at the Gold Dust West hotel and casino. “We will.”
Misinformation was circulated online prior to the event, fueled in part by the Democratic calls for more town hall meetings.
Misled by a website that prompted them to reserve a spot at a “town hall with Sen. Dean Heller,” Virginia City residents Dan Lucas and Marilyn Norton drove 20 miles to the casino Wednesday morning only to find out the sold-out event was private and they could not attend.