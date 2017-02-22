Police: Man Fired Gun During Vegas Migos, Sean Kingston Melee

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Florida man was arrested on weapons charges after he allegedly fired a gun during a fight outside the Las Vegas Sands Expo & Convention Center involving rapper Sean Kingston and hip hop group Migos Tuesday, according to authorities.

Moises Johnson was held at the Clark County Detention Center and faced several counts following the altercation outside the convention center on the 200 block of Sands Avenue just after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

According to investigators, Johnson fired a shot from a 38-caliber handgun into the air in an outdoor loading dock area of the Expo Center during a confrontation between the two music acts. No one was injured in the shooting.

Johnson, 28, was held by event security personnel, then turned over to Las Vegas police officers.

Investigators said groups accompanying Kingston and Migos began arguing inside the event. According to several published reports, members of Migos, three Atlanta-based relatives who go by the stage names Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, kicked and stomped Kingston during the melee. Kingston later posted a video to social media refuting those claims.

Las Vegas Police officer Danny Cordero told the Associated Press the argument stemmed from a previous dispute between the two groups.

Johnson was booked on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon as well as carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and illegally firing a weapon.

The Sands Expo Center was hosting the OFFPRICE fashion event for retailers, an event unconnected to the larger Magic fashion trade show happening at several Las Vegas Strip venues this week.