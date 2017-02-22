Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Parts of Reno Get Over 10 Inches of Snow Overnight

February 22, 2017 8:50 AM
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Commuters in Reno are encountering icy and snow-covered roads after a winter storm moving through the area dumped just over 10 inches of snow in some parts of the city overnight.

The National Weather Service in Reno says the airport saw 4 inches of snow, while 10.4 inches were recorded at the weather station.

Meteorologist Mark Deutschendorf says traffic on U.S. Highway 395 was moving slow Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 30s across the city.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports Mt. Rose Highway remained closed Wednesday morning as a result of an avalanche near the Galena Creek Visitors Center.

Deutschendorf says higher elevations in the mountains have seen accumulations of up to 5 feet of snow since the storm began moving through the area Sunday.

