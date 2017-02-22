Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

MGM To Launch Responsible Gambling Program

February 22, 2017 4:21 PM By Fred Halstied
Filed Under: British Columbia Lottery Corporation, Gambling, GameSense, Las Vegas, mgm resorts, UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, one local casino is doubling down that they might be able to help that peson quit, or at least, slow down.

MGM Resorts International is planning to launch a program to help compulsive gamblers. It will be rolled out at all the company’s U.S. casinos, including the 10 in Las Vegas. MGM officials announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation and its GameSense responsible gambling program.

The casino firm says it will also give $1 million over five years to the International Gaming Institute at UNLV. The gift will be used to research information collected through GameSense.

More from Fred Halstied
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia