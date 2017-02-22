MGM To Launch Responsible Gambling Program

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, one local casino is doubling down that they might be able to help that peson quit, or at least, slow down.
MGM Resorts International is planning to launch a program to help compulsive gamblers. It will be rolled out at all the company’s U.S. casinos, including the 10 in Las Vegas. MGM officials announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation and its GameSense responsible gambling program.
The casino firm says it will also give $1 million over five years to the International Gaming Institute at UNLV. The gift will be used to research information collected through GameSense.