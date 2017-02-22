Man Dead, Suspect Sought in Vegas Apartment Complex Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed another man during a fight in an apartment complex parking lot Tuesday night, according to authorities.
The gunfire happened at the complex on the 5800 block of Skye Pointe Drive just after 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators determined two men got into an argument that turned physical near a carport when one man pulled a gun and shot the victim twice. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s identity was not immediately released pending family notification.
The suspect fled the scene immediately after firing the shots. Witnesses said the man was a black man who was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the killing was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.