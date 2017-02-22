Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Police Create Gang Unit to Combat Increased Violence

February 22, 2017 8:54 AM
Filed Under: clark county sheriff, gang unit, Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police will soon have a new unit dedicated to pursuing gang issues.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced Tuesday that he will created a centralized gang crimes unit that will work with the department’s vice unit on the issues that seem to be behind most violent crime in the region.

The gang unit was one of several specialized units that was broken up and spread among the department’s substations last year.

Lombardo says he decided to recreate the gangs unit after Las Vegas police saw 166 homicides within their jurisdiction in 2016, as well as an increase in violent crime.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia