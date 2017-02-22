Las Vegas Police Create Gang Unit to Combat Increased Violence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police will soon have a new unit dedicated to pursuing gang issues.
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced Tuesday that he will created a centralized gang crimes unit that will work with the department’s vice unit on the issues that seem to be behind most violent crime in the region.
The gang unit was one of several specialized units that was broken up and spread among the department’s substations last year.
Lombardo says he decided to recreate the gangs unit after Las Vegas police saw 166 homicides within their jurisdiction in 2016, as well as an increase in violent crime.