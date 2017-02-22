Court Delayed for 3 Teens Held in 2014 Vegas Mother Slaying

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Arraignment was reset to Monday for three Las Vegas teenagers who are expected to be charged as adults in the slaying of the mother of one of them more than two years ago.
Court officials said Wednesday a female now age 18 and two males, both now aged 19, will face murder, conspiracy and robbery with a weapon charges.
They were arrested Saturday and are being held at the Clark County jail.
The Clark County coroner says 41-year-old Julia Lopez-Maravilla was strangled, and police say she also was bludgeoned and stabbed. She also used the name Julia Garcia.
Her body was found in November 2014, off State Route 147 near Lake Mead.
Police say Garcia’s husband reported her missing from their northeast Las Vegas nine days before her body was found.