Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Court Delayed for 3 Teens Held in 2014 Vegas Mother Slaying

February 22, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Julia Lopez-Maravilla, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, mother killed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Arraignment was reset to Monday for three Las Vegas teenagers who are expected to be charged as adults in the slaying of the mother of one of them more than two years ago.

Court officials said Wednesday a female now age 18 and two males, both now aged 19, will face murder, conspiracy and robbery with a weapon charges.
They were arrested Saturday and are being held at the Clark County jail.

The Clark County coroner says 41-year-old Julia Lopez-Maravilla was strangled, and police say she also was bludgeoned and stabbed. She also used the name Julia Garcia.

Her body was found in November 2014, off State Route 147 near Lake Mead.

Police say Garcia’s husband reported her missing from their northeast Las Vegas nine days before her body was found.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia