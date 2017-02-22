Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Commission Considering Big Development Plan Near Red Rock

February 22, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: Blue Diamond Hill, housing development, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After more than a decade of community and legal battles, county commissioners are again considering a prominent Las Vegas developer’s plan to build more than 5,000 homes on property he owns on a hill within eyesight of a popular and scenic national recreation area.

The Clark County Commission is set Wednesday to take up builder Jim Rhodes’ plan to build homes, schools and stores on more than 3 square miles of former gypsum mine on Blue Diamond Hill.

The site is across a state highway from Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area, about 20 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.
The battle pits the interests of development against conservation.

It wound through court to the seven-member elected body after county planners in October unanimously recommended denial.

