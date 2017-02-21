Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Woman Arrested in Vegas Apartment Shooting Death

February 21, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: Ericka Winn, fatal shooting, Larenzo Ivan Hardison, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Silver Dollar Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A woman was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the killing of a man shot in the face during an argument at a Las Vegas apartment last week, according to authorities.

Ericka Winn turned herself in to investigators Saturday, a Las Vegas Metro Police Department statement reported.

Winn, 25, was identified as a suspect in the shooting of 18-year-old Larenzo Ivan Hardison at an apartment on the 4000 block of Silver Dollar Avenue on Feb. 15.

Investigators said Hardison got into an argument with Winn and another person during a small gathering in the apartment when Winn shot Hardison in the face. Hardison was taken to University Medical Center, where he died several hours later.

Winn was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder.

